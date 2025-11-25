Who is Peter Haag? All about Celina Jaitly's husband, whom she has accused of domestic violence Celina Jaitly has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, Pater Haag. Here's all you need to know about him.

New Delhi:

Celina Jaitly, former actor and model, has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, Peter Haag. The No Entry star, who would often post heartwarming family photos, some of which would include her husband, shocked everyone when she wrote about "atrocities and abandonment" that were inflicted on her.

Celina once called Peter a "thorough gentleman" in an interview. But who is he? Is he related to the film industry? Here's all you need to know.

Who is Celina Jaitly's husband, Peter Haag?

Peter Haag is an Austrian-born hotelier who has spent a major portion of his life moving across countries for a thriving career in hospitality. He has worked with well-known hotel chains in Austria, alongside taking up leadership roles in Singapore. Gradually, he built a name for himself in the industry. Haag's journey eventually took him to Dubai, where he joined Emaar Hospitality Group and continued growing as an entrepreneur and brand strategist. Reportedly, his net worth is said to be around $2.3 million (roughly Rs 167 crore), though India TV couldn't independently verify the amount.

Celina Jaitly shares her first statement on the domestic violence case

Celina Jaitly issued her first statement on the domestic violence case, moments after the news first surfaced. Her Instagram note began with two hashtags - "courage" and "divorce". She then wrote, "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me."

"Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence But the storm did not drown me, it delivered me. It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die. Because I am a soldier’s daughter. Raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith," she continued.

She also said, "I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall To fight when my heart is breaking To show no mercy when I have been wronged To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me."

The No Entry star also said, "In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time. I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements." She then went on to mention the names of those associated in the case, before concluding her note with: "Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from."

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married in 2010 and are parents to three sons.

