'Jai Shri Ram': Chris Martin vows fans with Hindi at Coldplay Mumbai concert | Watch

Coldplay Mumbai concert: Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, created an unforgettable moment for Indian fans during the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour in Mumbai. During the first of three consecutive concerts at DY Patil Stadium, Martin delighted the audience by addressing them in fluent Hindi.

In a video shared online, Chris is seen greeting the audience in Hindi. He said, "Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai)." He added, "We are so happy to be here. This is our first real show in India. So thank you. Namaste."

The crowd erupted in cheers as he spoke in the desi language.

'Jai Shri Ram': WATCH video

The most surprising element came when he said 'Jai Shri Ram'. In another video, Martin was seen greeting the fans with 'Jai Shri Ram'. He was reading placards that fans held up during the concert. One of the placards read 'Jai Shri Ram'. Martin noticed it and read it loud, evoking cheer from the attendees. He also asked what it meant.

Coldplay kicked off their India tour with an electrifying performance in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Led by Chris Martin, the British band captivated the crowd at DY Patil Stadium with their musical brilliance. Performing iconic hits like "Fix You" and "A Sky Full of Stars," they transformed the venue into a magical wonderland with vibrant lights, intricate designs, and confetti cannons that showered carnival ribbons. The four exuberant band members left the audience immersed in joy and exhilaration.

Chris, who is the band’s vocalist, added "char chaand" to the show with his Hindi as well. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience by saying "shukriya".

Chris Martin mentions Jasprit Bumrah's name

Chris Martin surprised the audience during one of his final songs by unexpectedly mentioning India's star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, leaving the crowd delighted and cheering. He said, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. " After thanking the fans, Martin added, "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."

Cricket fans definitely got excited when they heard Martin taking Bumrah's. Many even assumed that Bumrah would actually come on stage. He did not show up but Martin's shout-out to Bumrah definitely evoked a loud cheer from the audience at the concert, organised by BookMyShow Live.

Bumrah was recently named Player of the Series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 after finishing with 32 wickets in the five-match series against Australia. He also captained the team India in the first and final Test.

Coming back to Coldplay's India tour, the band is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on January 19 and January 21 as well. After Mumbai, they will head to Ahmedabad for two consecutive shows on January 25 and 26.

