Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson visit Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai ahead of Coldplay concert | WATCH

Before his performance in Mumbai, Coldplay band singer Chris Martin and his girlfriend visited the Babulnath temple. While Chris wore a blue kurta during the temple visit, Dakota was seen in a simple printed suit during this time. Chris was also wearing a Rudraksha garland around his neck and Dakota covered her head with a scarf. The appearance of both has also put an end to the rumours of their breakup, which have been going on since 2024. For those who don't know, Dakota and Chris have been together since the year 2017.

Dakota whispers in Lord Nandi's ear

Keeping in mind the Hindu tradition, Chris Martin also said something in the ear of Lord Nandi. Later Dakota was also seen doing the same. Its video is also becoming quite viral on social media.

The concert will be held on this day

Chris Martin is in India for his band Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. The UK band will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. A Chandigarh resident filed a complaint expressing concern over the safety of children during the event, following which Thane district officials issued a notice to the organisers of the concert, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and the event's ticketing partner BookMyShow on January 14. The notice was followed by a warning that the sound level in such shows should not exceed 120 decibels. Strict action will be taken if the rules are not followed.

It will be streamed on this day

The Coldplay concert will be broadcast live exclusively on Disney+Hotstar on January 26, 2025. Hotstar claims that it will be broadcast live in good quality so that people can enjoy the concert.

