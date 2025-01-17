Emergency, Azaad, A Real Pain to Satya, films to watch in theatre this weekend

Follow us on Image Source : PVR List of films to watch in theatre this weekend

The third weekend of 2025 has its theatres full. From Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to Manoj Bajpayee's Satya, several films have been released in theatres this Friday. Now that the weekend is here, read further to know about the list of films that you can watch in theatres in the coming holidays.

Emergency

The film directed by Kangana Ranaut, portrays her as India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, highlighting her political and personal hardships. It depicts her navigating the harsh repercussions of her choices, mounting dissent, and public criticism. The dramatic Emergency-authoritarian practices, conflicts between the government and opposition, and the disobedience of figures such as Jayaprakash Narayan (played by Anupam Kher) are also highlighted in the film.



Azaad

Azaad, which is set in 1920, tells a heartwarming tale of bravery, love, and tenacity. It centres on the emotional quest of a little child to locate his horse, Azaad, who gets lost during a war. All of this takes place in the context of India's early independence movement. The film, which stars Ajay Devgn and was directed by Abhishek Kapoor, features an ensemble cast that includes Piyush Mishra and Diana Penty as well as two newcomers, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan.

Satya

Fans now have the opportunity to see Satya (1998), a cult movie with a devoted following that revolutionized Bollywood's approach to crime dramas, on the big screen. With outstanding performances by JD Chakravarthy as the fierce Satya, Manoj Bajpayee as the legendary Bhiku Mhatre, and Saurabh Shukla as the renowned Kallu Mama, Ram Gopal Varma's film vividly depicts the narrative of Mumbai's underworld. Shefali Shah makes an impact in a character that lasts for a long time, and Urmila Matondkar contributes heart and depth.

The seminal crime drama in Indian cinema, Satya, was co-written by Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla. It has well-known lines like "Mumbai ka raja kaun?" and brilliant music by Sandeep Chowta and Vishal Bhardwaj. Raw emotion and brutal authenticity permeate every scene in Satya. Not only does seeing Satya in theatres bring back fond memories, but it also serves as a reminder of why it was the benchmark for crime fiction for so long. It is an experience that you should not pass up.

Wolf Man

This horror reboot immerses viewers in a nightmarish night of survival and metamorphosis in a haunting reworking of the 1941 classic Wolf Man. A family is under siege by an invisible animal that lurks in the shadows at the start of the story, which takes place in a lonely farmhouse. The father's unexplained metamorphosis into something hideous shows that the real danger could not be outside but rather inside their own walls as terror engulfs the home. The family must decide if they can make it through the night or if the dread inside will kill them before the danger outside can reach them. Leigh Whannell is the director and Blumhouse, the production company behind contemporary horror blockbusters including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Split, M3GAN, and The Black Phone, is the producer.



A Real Pain

Jesse Eisenberg wrote, directed, and starred in A Real Pain, a poignant and surprisingly humorous tale about family, grief, and self-discovery. The movie centres on two Jewish-American cousins who, after years apart, travel to Poland to honour their late grandmother. Amid their shared past, they confront family history and old traumas, which swiftly transform what begins as a sincere tribute into a deeper journey.



Sankranthiki Vasthunam

The story revolves around a boy, whose ex-girlfriend asks him for assistance in solving a high-profile kidnapping case, the plot centres on YD Raju (Venkatesh), a former IPS officer who finds himself in a humorous and chaotic position. The hilarious turmoil is further heightened when Raju's devoted but dubious wife chooses to accompany them. The crime triangle, which also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh, is a clean family film full of dramatic turns and humorous confrontations.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Siddarth, the protagonist of the movie, feels that marriage is a disaster and having children is an even worse one. However, Shriya is attempting to reconcile her contemporary views on life and love. Things take a humorous turn when Siddarth falls for his boss's daughter and persuades his friend to pose as his father to gain her family's acceptance. With a hit music album by AR Rahman and characters brought to life by Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, and Vijay Rai, Kadhalikka Neramillai is sure to be a touching Pongal show.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement recorded by police