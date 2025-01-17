Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement recorded by police

Follow us on Image Source : X Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement recorded by police in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times with a knife on January 17 at midnight by an intruder who entered his home with the intention of theft. He was later taken to Lilavati Hospital and is currently in ICU. His wife and actor Kareena Kapoor recorded her statement regarding the case to Mumbai Police on Friday. The police on Friday questioned 40 to 50 people along with Saif Ali Khan's staff in the case.

New development in the case

A new image of the suspected accused in the attack on Saif Ali Khan was just discovered close to Mumbai's Bandra station. To date, 40 to 50 persons have been questioned by the police in connection with Saif Ali Khan's knife attack. Saif's associates make up the majority of those whose remarks have been recorded. Saif's employees were also questioned by the police on Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police have got several clues in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, and will arrest the culprit soon.

Auto driver's statement was also recorded

In the day, the auto driver who took Saif to the hospital, his statement was also recorded. He revealed that the actor was accompanied by Taimoor and Ibrahim. Despite not recognising them, the driver took them to the hospital and later noticed that the man wearing the 'blood-soaked kurta' was Saif Ali Khan.

Here's what the doctor said

During surgery, the doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment lodged in Saif's spine. They noted that if the knife had gone just 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury. "So, we operated and removed it. But from there, the spinal fluid was leaking. Due to that repair, we are keeping him under observation. Today he is doing excellent. Wounds are healing and he has no neurological deficit," Dr Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital informed.

