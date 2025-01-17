Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: 'Bring a stretcher...,' auto driver recalls actor's words after attack

Follow us on Image Source : X Auto driver recalls Saif Ali Khan's words after attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is still admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital has been in the news ever since he was attacked by an intruder on Thursday midnight. After being stabbed with a knife several times, the actor reached the hospital along with his son Taimoor Ali Khan in an auto as his driver was at present at the residence at 3:00 am on January 17. Now the auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took Saif to the hospital has revealed the actor's words on the incident night.

Here's what the auto driver said

Bhajan Singh Rana said that he was not aware that the passenger with a blood-soaked kurta he transported to Lilavati Hospital was Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. “It was only when we reached the hospital gate that he called the guard to fetch a stretcher, saying he was Saif Ali Khan,” the auto driver told reporters in Mumbai on Friday. The driver also added that when he was passing by the Satguru Darshan building where the actor stayed, a woman and a few others asked him to stop the rickshaw.

"The person whose white kurta was soaked in blood got in the auto. I noticed he had neck and back injuries, but did not notice the hand injury. There was a seven-eight-year-old boy who also boarded the rickshaw. When we reached the hospital, he called out to the guard at the gate and told him: Please bring a stretcher. I am Saif Ali Khan," the driver said.

The driver did not ask for the fare

Bhajan Singh Rana also revealed that he did not take the fare amount from the actor after he dropped him at the hospital within seven to eight minutes. The driver claimed that Saif was talking to the youngster in the auto and that there was another young man inside, seemingly referring to Ibrahim Ali Khan, the 23-year-old son of Saif and Amrita Singh, his first wife.

He also revealed that earlier their plan was to go to the Holy Family hospital in Bandra. But later Saif asked to be taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgeries and is now shifted to the ICU.

Also Read: Three big budget films, based on Lord Vishnu's different avatars, to be released in 2025-26 | Deets Inside