Three big budget films, based on Lord Vishnu's different avatars, to be released in 2025-26 | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X 3 films based on Lord Vishnu's different avatars will be released in 2025 and 2026

Indian cinema has always presented various mythological films with sheer perfection, showcasing India's rich culture and heritage most epically. When we explore different mythological epics, audiences will find films based on the various avatars of Lord Vishnu in the coming years. As the eternal God has 10 avatars, known as the Dashavatara, each has a unique story and significance in Hindu mythology. Let’s take a look at the different avatars of Lord Vishnu depicted on the big screen:

Mahavatar Narsimha

With Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions will introduce the Mahavatar Series, where they will present the stories of all 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu on the big screen. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha narrates the story of faith and hope through Bhakt Prahlad and depicts how Lord Vishnu, in the form of Narsimha, descends to vanquish evil and restore humanity. Narsimha is Vishnu's fourth avatar, the half-man, half-lion, who killed the demon king Hiranyakashipu

The film is set to release on April 3, 2025.

Mahavatar

Mahavatar is an action-packed movie starring Vicky Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, one of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The film retells the ancient legend of Parashurama, a fierce warrior and teacher of warriors, blending mythology with contemporary storytelling. Parashurama is Vishnu's sixth avatar, the warrior, who killed all the male Kshatriyas on Earth 21 times.

Ramayana

The epic drama Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Lord Ram where as South Indian actress Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. KGF actor Yash will be seen in the role of Ravana. As Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, this film will offer audiences yet another glimpse into the divine incarnations of Vishnu.

Also Read: Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat justifies 4-year wait, Sudip Sharma brings a worthy sequel