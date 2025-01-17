Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat justifies 4-year wait, Sudip Sharma brings a worthy sequel

Read Paatal Lok Season 2 Series Review here Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Paatal Lok Season 2

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Director: Sudip Sharma and Avinash Arun Dhaware

Genre: Crime Drama

Pataal Lok season 1 released in 2020 and took the web series audiences by storm. Featuring actors who always serve, Prime Video made the viewers wait for years to see Jaideep Ahlawat again as the worthy cop Hathiram Chaudhary and his junior-turned-senior Ishwak Singh as Imran Ansari. Netherworld aka Paatal Lok, created by Sudip Sharma left a deep impression on the audience with its first season. This series, which redefined crime, had a web of social degradation as well as the world of crime and kept the audience hooked. Now after a wait of four years, season 2 has been released, which is no less than the first season. The challenges of underdog and truth seeker Hathiram Chaudhary have become more bitter this time but at the end of the day, it is the undefeatable inspector of Jamuna Paar Police Station, Delhi who not only enters but solves the mystery murder case on the backdrop of Nagaland, while paying a big price for it too.

Story

The story moves forward in season 2 as Hathiram Chaudhary is still an inspector while his junior Ansari has become an ACP. Hathiram's son Siddharth has gone to a hostel to study in a different city and his wife (Gul Panag), who supports the husband in her own ways, feels an emptiness. Chaudhary's previous senior and old batchmate Virk played by Anurag Arora has joined the forensic department. It all starts when the Rohtak-born inspector takes up a case beneath his status but somehow gets connected to a high-profile murder case that brings him back with Ansari. The brutal beheading of a well-known businessman and respected politician of Nagaland, Jonathan Thom gives Hathiram and Ansari one last opportunity to work together. Solving this sensational murder case brings them to Nagaland, where they meet senior police officer Tilottama Shome, but as they go deeper into the murder, the world of crime becomes more chaotic. The story reaches its destination with many twists and turns, but the end is shocking, deserving, emotional and all of it at the same time.

Writing and direction

Like the last season, this time too Hathiram is seen searching for the truth amidst all the flaws in the system. His director Avinash Arun Dhavare takes this journey forward in a thriller, ruthless, but humane style. He sets the mood with the murder scene of the first episode. As the episodes progress, the number of corpses and conspiracies keeps increasing, bringing Hathiram closer to the mark. The director has carved out the dark chapter of murder on the beautiful land of Nagaland. The biggest plus point of this series is its originality and realism. Although there is a glimpse of other crime-based series in it, but the style of storytelling is different. The second season is more subtle than the first season.

The combination of Hindi, English and the local languages ​​of Nagaland has been depicted very well. Its plot is a bit complex and there are many subplots in it, which can confuse the audience. However, the makers make no mistake in justifying it all. Sudeep and other writers should also be credited for writing some badass dialogues for Jaideep. Moreover, the inclusion of Hathiram's emotional turmoil and Ansari's love life was a well-executed move. Paatal Lok Season 2 can also be studied by several web series creators to learn how to make part 2, as Indian web series have a record of disappointing sequels.

Acting

Masterclass actor Jaideep Ahlawat once again wins hearts as Hathiram. His body language, his being an underdog along with his unique style of speaking dialogues, strengthens the credibility of his character. Moreover watching him in this physic after Maharaj's lean body was a good change. The emotional vulnerability and physical boundaries are brought to life by Jaideep in the most earnest ways. The actor really makes you hoot, calp and vouch for him. Ishwak Singh as Ansari supports him beautifully. The turmoil that the character goes through on personal and professional fronts is depicted amicably.

On the other hand, Tillotama Shome shines in her role as a new addition to this season. The role of Renu (Gul Panag) represents the wives of the policemen who have been unintentionally neglected. Director turned-actor Nagesh Kukunoor has done a good job. Moreover, Paatal Lok has also showcased the acting skills of many talented actors from the Northeast. The supporting cast is as brilliant as the first season and yes! you're going to love Virk (Anurag Arora) this time. His comical dialogues in serious situations are tout.

Verdict

Prime Video has set the stage for 2025 by bringing the best content of the year so far. The makers have left no stone unturned in making Paatal Lok season 2 a worthy watch and are supported well by the cast. Moreover, it seems like there are no plans to bring a season 3 for this loves web series. Hence, the ending leaves a mark while hurting the audience. Watching Hathiram Chaudhary was definitely a high and the viewers are surely going to miss the character. Being the best show of this year, Paatal Lok Season 2 deserves 4 stars and lots of recognition.