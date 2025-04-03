IPL 2025: Pat Cummins reflects on Sunrisers Hyderabad's form after three consecutive losses Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins took centre stage and talked about his side's loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. He expressed his opinion on various things that went wrong them after they registered their third loss in a row.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite getting off to a flying start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign, have not seemed the same ever since. After registering a win against Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the season, SRH have lost three consecutive matches to Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and now Kolkata Knight Riders.

The defending champions made quick work of Sunrisers Hyderabad, posting a total of 200 runs in the first innings and limiting them to a score of 120 runs in the second innings, winning the game by 80 runs.

After the hefty loss, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins took centre stage and talked about how things have not come off for them in the last three matches. He opined that the wicket was good and the target was gettable, but too many misfields in the first innings cost them heavily in the run chase.

“Not a great time. I think this was gettable, pretty good wicket. Left too many in the field and then fell well short in the end. We need to be realistic, three games in a row it hasn’t come off for us. We need to maybe look back at whether we could have chosen better options. Our batters are best when they take the game on, but looking back maybe we could have taken different options,” Cummins said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“(On what went wrong) It was mainly our fielding, overall bowling wasn’t bad. We should have taken a few catches and stopped them a bit earlier. (On Adam Zampa not playing) We only bowled 3 overs of spin, the ball wasn’t gripping for us too. So opted to go without him,” he added.

It is worth noting that the third loss in four matches has seen Sunrisers Hyderabad drop down to 10th place in the standings. The side will have to pick up the pace and put in some good performances in the forthcoming matches if they are looking to improve and get back to winning ways.