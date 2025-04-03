IPL 2025 points table after KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap leaderboard Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a emphatic start against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 and ended up breezing past the side, defeating them 80 runs. Here we have a look at the updated points table, the orange cap and the purple cap leaderboard after the game.

Kolkata Knight Riders breezed past Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 15 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 3, and the clash saw the defending champions put in an excellent performance.

Batting first after losing the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 200 runs in the first innings through the performances of Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh. Aiming to defend the total, the defending champions put in a just as impressive performance with the ball.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took three wickets each, with Andre Russell striking twice and Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine striking once each as well. In the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad were limited to a score of 120 runs as Kolkata Knight Riders won the game by 80 runs, registering their second win of the season.

Check the latest IPL 2025 standings after KKR vs SRH clash

After the win, Kolkata Knight Riders have made the jump from 10th and now occupy fifth place in the standings with two wins in four matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have dropped down to last place after the massive loss.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 0 0 +1.485 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 0 +1.320 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 0 0 +1.149 4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 0 0 +0.807 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 0 0 +0.070 6 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 0 +0.309 7 Lucknow Super Giants 3 1 2 0 0 -0.150 8 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 0 0 -0.771 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 0 -1.112 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 0 0 -1.612

Orange cap leaderboard

Notably, there is no change in the orange cap leader, with Nicholas Pooran still occupying the top spot with 145 runs to his name. In top form, the star LSG batter will hope to continue his performances and maintain his standings in the leaderboard.

Purple cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad is still the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2025 with some exceptional performances behind him. Mitchell Starc occupies second place in the standings, with Josh Hazlewood in third place.