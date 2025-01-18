Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actor asked two questions from doctors after regaining consciousness, know here

Follow us on Image Source : X Read the latest update on Saif Ali Khan stabbing case here

The condition of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was injured in the attack at his house in Mumbai, is improving. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital said that he would be discharged from the hospital in two to three days. Saif underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed several times near the neck and spine during the attack on his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. Despite these injuries, Saif's condition is improving rapidly. However, doctors have also revealed that Saif had asked them two questions after the surgery.

Saif Ali had asked these two questions

In a recent press conference, his doctors informed the press that Saif Ali Khan had been shifted to the normal ward after showing signs of improvement. However, it has now been revealed that after regaining consciousness, Khan asked his doctors two questions. According to a report by Aaj Tak, Saif Ali Khan asked if he would be able to resume shooting and go to the gym.

Saif will be discharged in two to three days

Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, said, "We are keeping track of his progress and as per our expectations, he is feeling very good. Keeping his health in mind, we have advised him to rest and if he feels fine, we will discharge him in two to three days."

The first picture of the thief was revealed

Saif Ali Khan's team revealed that the attacker attempted to rob the actor's house and then attacked him at around 2:30 am. Recently, footage surfaced showing the suspect entering the building with his face hidden and carrying a bag.

Police arrested a man

The police have recorded the statement of Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor. The police have also arrested a man in this case and are questioning him. More than 20 teams have been formed to trace the culprit.

