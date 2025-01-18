Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police detains another suspect from Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai Police detains an MP based suspect in Saif Ali Khan's case

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case is a hot topic right now. The Bollywood actor was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence on January 17. He was later admitted to Lilavati Hospital after sustaining 6 injuries, out of which two were said to be serious. The actor is currently in ICU after undergoing multiple surgeries. On the other hand, Mumbai Police has been working relentlessly on the case to get hold of the suspected accused, who also has been identified over the CCTV footage. Now there has been a new development in the case.

Mumbai Police detains an MP-based suspect in Saif Ali Khan's case

Mumbai Police detained another suspect from Madhya Pradesh. He will be questioned and his role in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case will also be investigated. On the other hand, the CCTV footage of Saif's residence Satguru Sharan apartment in Bandra has also gone viral. In the clip, the suspected accused can be seen entering the actor's home via stairs. He was also spotted on Bandra railway station's CCTV. Currently, Mumbai Police is looking for the man.

Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement on Friday night. Over 15 people have been questioned by Mumbai Police in the case, this majorly includes their staff and house helps.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

At 3:00 am on Thursday, Saif reached Lilavati Hospital along with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimoor. After a 5-hour-long surgery, the actor was shifted to ICU. It is being told that the actor will be discharged in 2-3 days. Moreover, the doctors from the Mumbai hospital also said that the actor was stabbed multiple times continuously due to which Saif had deep injuries in many parts of his body. Moreover, a broken part of the knife was also stuck in Saif's body, which was taken out after surgery.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: 'Intruder was aggressive...,' Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls attack on husband