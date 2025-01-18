Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: 'Intruder was aggressive...,' Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls attack on husband

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read Kareena Kapoor's statement on Saif Ali Khan attack case here

New updates are coming out in the investigation of the attack on Saif Ali Khan. The suspected attacker is absconding, but CCTV footage of him has helped the Mumbai Police in identifying him. The police team investigating the Saif case recorded Kareena Kapoor's statement on Friday evening as they reached Saif's residence Satguru Sharan apartment. It is significant to note that the actor underwent several surgeries and is now in the ICU of Lilavati Hospital.

What did Kareena say?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has said in her statement that the attacker was very aggressive. Let us tell you that in the initial investigation, the police came to know that the intention of the suspect who entered Saif's house was theft. However, now from Kareena's statement, it seems that there's more to it. Saif Ali Khan's wife informed the police that the attacker was very aggressive and he did a violent scuffle, but the criminal did not even touch the jewellery kept in front. The actress also informed that her family somehow managed to escape from there and go to the 12th floor of the building.

Where did Kareena go after the attack?

After talking to Saif Ali Khan's wife, the police said that Kareena Kapoor was very saddened by the incident. Because of this, the actress was taken to her house by her sister Karisma Kapoor.

The police have intensified the investigation into the case. At present, questions are being raised on the intention of the attacker to attack as he did not steal anything. The police suspect that the attacker may be a hardened criminal in the case. In fact, in the new CCTV footage, the suspect was seen with a changed appearance. This gives rise to the idea that this could be a well-planned plan for the accused to escape from the police. The police also informed in its recent statement that the accused had been identified.

