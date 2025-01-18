Urvashi Rautela apologises to Saif Ali Khan's fans for making insensitive remarks in the stabbing incident

Follow us on Image Source : X Urvashi Rautela apologises to Saif Ali Khan's fans, here's why

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who had entered Kareena Kapoor and Saif's house in Bandra. The actor was stabbed while trying to save the children from the thief, after which he was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital. The Race actor is now out of danger, while several celebs have expressed their concern on the matter. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela's tone-deaf remake of the matter made her the target of trolls.

What did Urvashi Rautela say?

In an interview given to ANI, Urvashi Rautela expressed concern over the Saif Ali Khan attack case but her sudden change of topic to diamonds didn't go well with social media users. "I just read that he has finally recovered. It is very unfortunate. So much care is needed. Now you yourself think that after the success of Daaku Maharaj of Rs 105 crores, my mother gifted me a diamond Rolex watch and my father also gifted me a mini watch," the actor said.

Urvashi further added, "This is a gift because we have crossed Rs 105 crores. This is a gift but we will not feel confident outside. We cannot wear it openly because there is an insecurity that anyone can attack us. So it is very unfortunate what happened." After this statement, Urvashi Rautela was called out by social media users. After trolling, the actress apologised to the actor and his fans.

Urvashi Rautela's statement

Urvashi took to Instagram and wrote, "Dear Saif Ali Khan Sir I hope this message gives you strength. I am very sorry and I am writing with a heartfelt apology. Until now I was completely unaware of the seriousness of the situation you are facing. I am ashamed that I let myself get carried away by the excitement of Daaku Maharaj and the gifts I received, instead of acknowledging and understanding what you are going through. Please accept my apology for my ignorance and insensitivity."

The actor further wrote, "Now that I know the seriousness of your case I am deeply saddened and want to offer my unwavering support. Your decency, dignity and resilience in such challenging times are truly admirable and I have immense respect for your strength." Made this promise to Saif. If I can help or support you in any way, please do not hesitate to let me know. Once again I am truly sorry for my past indifference sir. I promise to do better and always prioritise compassion and understanding in the future."

