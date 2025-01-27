Chris Martin celebrates Republic Day, sings 'Vande Mataram' at Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DISNEYPLUSHOTSTAR Chris Martin

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, paid a heartfelt tribute to India on the 76th Republic Day by performing iconic songs like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam' during their Ahmedabad concert on Sunday. The soulful rendition captivated the audience, who responded with loud cheers and applause.

"Happy Republic Day, India!" Chris Martin greeted the crowd as he kicked off his final performance in the country at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium where he touched many hearts by singing the patriotic anthem Vande Mataram. He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

The atmosphere inside the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of over 1.25 lakh, was electric with excitement as the show kicked off exactly at 8 pm.

Chris dedicated song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah

In a special gesture, Martin also dedicated a song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, saying, "O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket."

Chris Martin addressed audience in Hindi

Taking a break from back-to-back tracks, Martin then addressed the audience in Hindi and thanked them for turning up in large numbers from different corners of the country. "Dhanyawaad pyaare dosto. Aap sab ka bohat swagat hai hamare show me. Aap sabka bohat dhanyawaad ki aapne hume yaha perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad me aake bohat hum bohat khushi ho rahi hai. Aur namaste aap sabko jo hume live stream par dekh rahe hai," he said and was met with huge cheers from the audience.

"That is the every Hindi word I ever learned in my whole life. So thank you," Martin said, before switching to Gujurati briefly.

Martin also greeted Indian fans on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day. "We are so happy to be here, so grateful to be here. Happy Republic Day to everybody in India. We know how lucky we are to play in your beautiful country, especially on a day when all the planets are aligned and we have the best audience in the best stadium in the whole wide world," he said.

'We'll never forget these two weeks'

British band Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, concluded their India tour with an unforgettable concert in Ahmedabad. Following their electrifying performances in Mumbai, the band's first-ever gig in Gujarat drew a packed stadium, where fans were treated to an incredible night of music, fireworks, and heartfelt moments.

After the performance, which was also streamed live on Disney+Hotstar, the band shared their gratitude on social media, saying, "Thank you, Ahmedabad. Thank you, India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever."

Coldplay's India tour began with back-to-back shows in Mumbai, followed by two performances in Ahmedabad.

