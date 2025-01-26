Jasprit Bumrah makes appearance in Coldplay concert, Chris Martin calls him 'best bowler in world'

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY+HOTSTAR, AP Jasprit Bumrah and Chris Martin.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah made an appearance at Coldplay's final concert in India on Sunday, January 26. Bumrah was in attendance in a huge crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, his hometown.

The British band Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, oozed the audience with his melodious songs. As the singer was speaking to his fans, the camera panned towards Bumrah, who was all smiles during the concert. Chris then sang an impromptu song for the Indian ace pacer.

"O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Chris sang on stage B.

This seems to be the conclusion of the build-up for bringing Bumrah into the concert. It wasn't the first time that Chris spoke about the Indian speedster. During a show in Mumbai last week, the singer mentioned Bumrah.

Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage," said Martin. "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now," he added.

Meanwhile, Bumrah had reacted to this moment. "This made me smile! The incredible vibe at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned," he wrote on his Instagram.

This was then followed by Chris jokingly saying that he had received a letter from Bumrah's lawyers over taking his name without permission during another concert. "I’m so sorry, but I have to read a letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyer. I have to read it because otherwise, we could be sent to prison and wouldn’t be able to perform in Ahmedabad," he had said in the previous concert.

He read the letter on the microphone. "Dear Coldplay, in your first and second shows, you mentioned Jasprit Bumrah without permission. It’s illegal—you can’t mention Jasprit. Who do you think you are, you stupid Englishman? It also says, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest bowler in the whole wide world, and you are just a silly singer," Chris read.

Meanwhile, in his last concert in Ahmedabad on Republic Day, Chris also sang a rendition of Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhe Salam.