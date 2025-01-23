Coldplay singer Chris Martin attends 5th anniversary celebrations of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sachin Tendulkar Foundation event was held at the Bombay Club on Wednesday.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin, who is currently in India, attended a close-knit celebration of the year anniversary of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation was established by the former cricketer and his wife Anjali to serve the less privileged in terms of health, education and sports for development. The celebrations were held at the Bombay Club which was also attended by the Coldplay singer.

For the celebrations, Chris opted for an all-black outfit and paired it with white sneakers. He even congratulated Sachin for his achievement and his commitment to ensuring better living for the needy with primary focus areas of health, education and sports.

At the event, a short film introduced the guests to the Foundation's work. It featured the continued dedication of the Tendulkars and STF towards a shared dream of empowering the young dreamers, through strategic partnerships.

The work done by over 15 NGO partners, who STF collaborates with, was acknowledged and applauded by the attendees. Pressing on the Foundation's journey, Sachin Tendulkar shared, "When I walked back to the pavilion one last time, I had an inkling in my mind that my innings was far from over. Anjali and I had this vision to do something to ease living for the less privileged and give young dreamers some assistance to believe in themselves and take flight. We realized that the germination of the idea was easier than implementing it. Eventually, STF came into being and now we've traversed half a decade of doing our bit. The journey is in full swing and with Sara leading the way now, l am confident that STF will continue to transform million dreams into reality and give wings to the doers."

(With ANI inputs)

