Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat to re-release in cinemas | Check details

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat to re-release in cinemas | Check details

Taking to its social media handles, Viacom 18 Studios on Wednesday announced the re-release of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat in theatres. Check out the details below.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 13:48 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 13:48 IST
Padmaavat re-release
Image Source : IMDB Padmaavat was originally released in 2018

Following the trend of re-releases, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 epic film Padmaavat is set to hit the big screens again, the makers announced on Wednesday. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles in the movie, Padmaavat is coming back to theatres on its seventh anniversary. "Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January," Viacom 18 Studios posted on Instagram.

See the post:

About the film

The film is a 13th-century tale of Queen Padmavati (Deepika), celebrated for her beauty and wisdom, and her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid) of Mewar. The story unfolds as Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer), driven by obsession and ambition, invades Chittor in his quest for Padmavati, who goes to great lengths to protect her kingdom and its values. 

Based on Padmaavat by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the film had sparked a major controversy at the time of its release with several Rajput outfits taking offence over the portrayal of Queen Padmavati. Apart from the trio, the film also starred Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

Padmaavat joins the growing list of older films re-released in theatres over the past year. Several films like Laila Majnu, Rockstar, Gangs of Wasseypur, Karan Arjun, Tumbbad and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai have also made their way back to the big screen recently.

Also Read: Janvi Modi, social media sensation, gets kidnapped from Bikaner's Shri Dungargarh

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna's intense look as Aurangzeb in Chhaava unveiled | See new poster

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement