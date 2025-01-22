Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat to re-release in cinemas | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Padmaavat was originally released in 2018

Following the trend of re-releases, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 epic film Padmaavat is set to hit the big screens again, the makers announced on Wednesday. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles in the movie, Padmaavat is coming back to theatres on its seventh anniversary. "Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January," Viacom 18 Studios posted on Instagram.

See the post:

About the film

The film is a 13th-century tale of Queen Padmavati (Deepika), celebrated for her beauty and wisdom, and her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid) of Mewar. The story unfolds as Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer), driven by obsession and ambition, invades Chittor in his quest for Padmavati, who goes to great lengths to protect her kingdom and its values.

Based on Padmaavat by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the film had sparked a major controversy at the time of its release with several Rajput outfits taking offence over the portrayal of Queen Padmavati. Apart from the trio, the film also starred Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

Padmaavat joins the growing list of older films re-released in theatres over the past year. Several films like Laila Majnu, Rockstar, Gangs of Wasseypur, Karan Arjun, Tumbbad and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai have also made their way back to the big screen recently.

Also Read: Janvi Modi, social media sensation, gets kidnapped from Bikaner's Shri Dungargarh

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna's intense look as Aurangzeb in Chhaava unveiled | See new poster