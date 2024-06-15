Chandu Champion Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s sports drama gets SHOCKING opening, check film's Day 1 figures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan as Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion was finally released in theatres on June 14 and is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics. There is tremendous buzz among the audience about the film. In this Kabir Khan directorial, Kartik Aaryan played the role of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Know how much the sports biopic earned on day 1. According to a report in Sacnilk, Chandu Champion earned Rs 4.75 crore in India on its first day. The film had an overall 16.84 % Hindi Occupancy on Friday, June 14.

Chandu Champion Day 1 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 8.63%

Afternoon Shows: 12.79%

Evening Shows: 16.48%

Night Shows: 29.47%

According to India TV’s Jaya Dwivedi, “Chandu Champion is on Chandu Champion is a must-watch film. Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen avatar is a surprise to watch. Despite being a biopic, the film also gives a full dose of entertainment. The cinematography of the film is one of the things which needs to be acknowledged and appreciated.”

“In this sports biopic, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have presented the story of Murlikant Petkar achieving his milestone after much struggle. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons, the film will take you to the timeline of the 1970s when Murlikant Petkar finally reached his destination to become a Paralympic Champion.”

She further added, “Filmmaker Kabir Khan has perfectly used each song. Each song has a backdrop and tells the story through its lyrics. The initial struggle of Murlikant will remind you of the film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The story moves forward when a child grows up and joins the army, but at the same time, he also has a goal of winning an Olympic gold medal someday. “

Kartik Aaryan played the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, film stars like Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Anirudh Dave, Vijay Raaz and Palak Lalwani.

