Euphoria star Hunter Schafer to star alongside Michelle Yeoh in series Blade Runner 2099

"Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer will feature alongside Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in Amazon’s upcoming series, set in the “Blade Runner" franchise. According to a report in PTI, the series titled "Blade Runner 2099", the show will serve as a sequel to Harrison Ford's 1982 classic "Blade Runner" and its 2017 follow-up "Blade Runner 2049", in which the Hollywood veteran starred alongside Ryan Gosling.

Though the plot details of the series have been kept under wraps, Yeoh will essay the role of a character named Olwen, a replicant near the end of her life. Silka Luisa is the showrunner and executive producer of "Blade Runner 2099", which will be released on Prime Video. Ridley Scott, the director of "Blade Runner", will also executive produce alongside Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra and Isa Dick Hackett. Jonathan van Tulleken of "Shogun" will be directing the series' first two episodes.

Hunter Schafer is an American actress and model who predominantly works in films and series. She gained worldwide recognition after starring in the hit series Euphoria and the recent film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Hunter Schafer played the role of Tigris Snow.

The film follows years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow remains the last hope for his fading lineage. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow becomes alarmed when he's assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film also featured Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage and Josh Andres Rivera among others.

Her other notable works include Kinds of Kindness, Cuckoo, Trouble Don't Last Always, ...Anyone Who's not a Sea Blob, and Belle and Mother Mary among others. She was also nominated for three awards for the series Euphoria including GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, Shorty Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards.

