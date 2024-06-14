Sunny Deol's highly anticipated 'Border 2' to hit screens in January 2026, announces release date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sunny Deol's highly anticipated 'Border 2' to hit screens in January 2026

After unveiling the sequel to 'Border' following a 27-year hiatus, the creators of 'Border 2' have disclosed the film's release date. Featuring Sunny Deol, the movie is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, approximately a year and a half from now. Just a day after the announcement of the sequel, the release date of the film has also been revealed.

Taran Adarsh ​​has announced the release date of the sequel of the biggest war film 'Border'.Audiences will need to wait patiently as the film is set to hit theatres in two years. Sunny Deol is poised to deliver another stellar performance in this instalment. Sharing details about the project, Taran Adarsh wrote, “SUNNY DEOL - JP DUTTA - BHUSHAN KUMAR ANNOUNCE ‘BORDER 2’ RELEASE DATE… 23 Jan 2026 is the release date of #India’s biggest war film #Border2… #RepublicDay *extended* weekend.”

Although details about the cast remain undisclosed by the makers, a source close to the 'Border 2' team revealed that filming will commence in October 2024. Reports suggest Ayushmann Khurrana has been signed for a significant role in the sequel, with further casting announcements awaited.

Border was released on 13 June 1997, which has completed 27 years and with this Sunny Deol has given the gift of Border 2 to the fans. Sunny Deol shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which the actor's voice is heard. The voice in the video says, '27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming).' While sharing the video, Sunny Deol has written in the caption, 'A soldier is coming again to fulfil his 27-year-old promise. India's biggest war film, #Border2.'

Recently, Sunny Deol starred in Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, garnering praise and achieving significant success at the box office.