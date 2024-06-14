Drashti Dhami announces her pregnancy in style | Watch the fun video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drashti Dhami announces her pregnancy in style

Actor Drashti Dhami and her husband Niraj Khemka will soon expand their family with the arrival of their first child. The couple got married in 2015 and recently posted a cute video on their Instagram accounts to share the happy news. The video also revealed that the couple is due in October 2024.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka delighted their fans, followers, and friends by announcing their pregnancy through a heartwarming video on Instagram. The clip features the couple holding drinks in one hand and a poster in the other that reads, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." Drashti and Neeraj are set to welcome their first child in October 2024.

The video also showcases their families celebrating the joyous news. In the caption, the couple wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way, #BabyKOnBoard We can’t wait for October 2024!"

The video shows the couple wearing matching striped outfits and holding glasses of champagne while their family celebrates. However, just before they take a sip, Drashti’s sister-in-law swaps their glasses with milk bottles, and the whole family joins in the celebration.

Watch the video here:

After this couple shared their exciting news on social media, their fans and friends filled the comment section with love and support. Hina Khan commented, "Many congratulations to both of you," while Kritika Kamra added, "Best announcement! Congratulations lots of love." Mouni Roy wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. I can’t wait to meet the little angel." Karan Tacker also commented, "Arey !!! Congratulations.”

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the series 'Duranga', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others.

(with ANI inputs)