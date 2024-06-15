Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor captivates fans in a stunning red saree at an event in Mumbai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is known for her perfect girl next door and became a household name after starring in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Since then, she has been featured in several hit films including Ek Villain and Haider among others. Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at the teaser launch of her upcoming film Stree 2. The actress amazed her fans by speaking in Marathi and looked stunning in the red saree. The video is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Shraddha Kapoor is seen talking to the fans in Marathi. This event took place at the screening of Munjya at Chitra Cinemas in Mumbai's Dadar. Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in the red embroidered saree and completed her look with her hair open and minimal make-up. Fans went gaga with the surprise visit and the announcement ever since the first part of the film captivated audiences in 2018. With the video going viral, fans flooded the comment section and appreciated the actress' look. One user wrote, "Omg she is so sweet...red saree...beautiful". Another user wrote, "Omggg she is so pretty". “Marathi mulgi”, wrote the third user.

Recently, the makers finally announced the release date of the much-anticipated film Stree 2 with a new motion poster. For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree came as a fresh addition to the genre of horror-comedy in 2018. The film was well received by the audience and it went on to become a huge hit. The makers hinted at Stree 2 in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya.

The upcoming horror comedy sequel will clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ and John Abraham's ‘Vedaa’ at the box office. Seems like Independence Day this year will be an exciting one for moviegoers as major films will be released on the same day.

