Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Chahatt Khanna records statement in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Chahatt Khanna records statement in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Chahatt Khanna admittedly met conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar when he was in jail. She reportedly received money and an expensive watch from him.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2023 23:55 IST
Chahatt Khanna
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAHATTKHANNA Chahatt Khanna has recorded her statement in a money laundering case

TV actor Chahatt Khanna on Tuesday recorded her statement before Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November, had, as per sources, had allegedly contacted models and actresses, on behalf of the conman, asked them to meet him or talk to him on the phone, and also given expensive gifts to actresses.

According to sources, Nikki Tamboli of "Bigg Boss" fame, Khanna of "Bade Acche Lagte Hai" fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry.

"Irani had facilitated their meetings with Chandrasekhar. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," said a source.

"Chandrasekhar also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to have met him but not in the jail. When Irani introduced Khanna to Chandrasekhar, the actress was allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch," the source added.

Chandrasekhar had also allegedly deposited Rs 2 lakh into the account of Singh and later gifted her an LV bag. She was, later on, given Rs 1.5 lakh more.

Read: Neena Gupta reveals getting abused by director: 'He gave me maa behen ki gaali'

Related Stories
Nora Fatehi appears before ED as witness; Jacqueline is the accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Nora Fatehi appears before ED as witness; Jacqueline is the accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Pinky Irani, who introduced Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar, sent to judicial custody

Pinky Irani, who introduced Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar, sent to judicial custody

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges of giving Rs 60 crore to AAP, probe likely

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges of giving Rs 60 crore to AAP, probe likely

Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chandrasekhar for introducing him to Tamboli, and she gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli. Later on, Chandrasekhar gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meeting, said sources.

Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team rubbishes rumors of her being replaced in Citadel | Deets inside 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News