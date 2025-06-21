Box Office Report: Sitaare Zameen Par and Kuberaa get blockbuster opening | Know day 1 collection Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was released on Friday, along with Dhanush's 'Kuberaa'. Know their box office report here.

New Delhi:

At present, several films from Bollywood and South to Hollywood are running in theatres. Yesterday, i.e. on Friday, Aamir Khan's much-awaited film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' were also released in theatres. But Aamir Khan's film did not live up to expectations in terms of earnings, but had a good opening day. However, 'Kuberaa', on the other hand, had a better opening than Aamir's film. Let's have a look at the box office report of June 20, which also includes 'Housefull 5' and 'How to Train Your Dragon' along with the new releases.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' day 1 collection

After a long wait, Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was finally released in theatres on Friday. This film got good reviews from critics, but despite this, the opening day collection was less than expected from an Aamir Khan starrer. The film earned Rs 11.7 crore at the box office on day 1. However, the makers expected much more than this. Now it will be interesting to see how the weekend will prove to be for the film, because it is getting a lot of praise from fans as well as critics.

Dhanush's film makes good collection on opening day

South superstar Dhanush's crime drama film 'Kuberaa' was also released in theatres on Friday. On the opening day, the film managed to earn Rs 13 crore by doing a good collection at the box office. This film is getting mixed reactions from the users. Apart from Dhanush, South actors Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil have played important roles in the film 'Kuberaa'. Directed by Shekhar Kammula, this film is expected to benefit from the weekend.

Decline in earnings continues for Housefull 5

It has been 15 days since Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film 'Housefull 5' was released in theatres. The film had raised expectations with a massive collection of Rs 24 crore on the first day, but soon the film's earnings started declining. On Friday, the film earned Rs 1.85 crore. On Thursday, it earned Rs 2.85 crore. Talking about the total collection so far, the film has earned Rs 169.95 crore. According to the report, the budget of 'Housefull 5' is Rs 225 crore. Now it has to be seen whether the film will be able to recover its production cost.

How to Train Your Dragon

Hollywood film 'How to Train Your Dragon' was released in theatres on June 13. This film is a live-action version of the animated film of the same name, released in 2010. Its earnings have been average since the beginning. The film, which earned Rs 2.15 crore on the first day, had its best day on the first Sunday, when it earned Rs 4.5 crore. On Friday, the film earned Rs 16 lakh in Hindi and Rs 60 lakh in English. Talking about the total earnings, the film has earned Rs 16.95 crore in eight days in India.

