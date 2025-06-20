ABCD actor Lauren Gottlieb marries longtime partner Tobias Jones in a fairytale wedding in Tuscany | See pics Lauren Gottlieb married longtime partner Tobias Jones in a dreamy, intimate Tuscan wedding on June 11, 2025.

New Delhi:

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb, best known for her role in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD, has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner, Tobias Jones. The couple exchanged vows on June 11, 2025, in an intimate white-themed wedding ceremony set against the romantic hills of Tuscany, Italy. Lauren shared a dreamy collection of wedding pictures on her social media, leaving fans swooning over the magical affair.

“On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever,” Lauren wrote in a heartfelt caption accompanying the photos. “We’ve always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, it felt like coming home.”

The couple, who got engaged in August 2024 at Aruba Ocean Villas in the Caribbean, first met on Instagram in 2021 and nurtured a long-distance relationship before finally saying “I do.” Tobias Jones is a London-based video creator and director.

Lauren took to her Instagram handle and shared the carousel of pictures. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Jones. 11.06.2025. On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We’ve always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, and it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we’ve ever dreamt of!” She also thanked the wedding planners in the rest of the caption.

Lauren looked breathtaking in a custom white off-shoulder wedding gown featuring a plunging neckline, intricate lace embroidery, floral threadwork, and a mermaid silhouette that cascaded into a flowing train. She paired her look with white pumps, silver rings, a romantic rose bouquet, and elegant drop earrings. Her makeup was soft and radiant, with a flush of pink, shimmered eyelids, and luminous highlighter. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down do, adorned with a long tulle veil.

Tobias complemented his bride perfectly in a classic black-and-white tuxedo. He wore a black Prada blazer with notch lapels, matching trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a black bow tie, finished off with a boutonnière on the lapel.

The intimate ceremony included live music as Lauren walked down the aisle with her father, a champagne tower for the guests, and a magical fireworks display timed to Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Congratulations poured in from fans and colleagues alike as the couple began a new chapter as Mr and Mrs. Jones.