Box Office Report [May 10, 2026]: Daadi Ki Shaadi, Krishnavataram, Ek Din, Raja Shivaji and others

New Delhi:

Currently, several excellent films are running in theaters. These include Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam and Daadi Ki Shaadi. All of these films saw an increase in their collections on Sunday. Meanwhile, some older films, such as Raja Shivaji, Ek Din and Bhooth Bangla, are also being screened; their collections, too, saw a boost over the weekend.

Let's take a look at the total collections garnered by each of these films on Sunday.

Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam

The mythological film Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam was released in theaters on May 7. While the film did not get off to a particularly strong start, it performed well over the weekend. On Sunday, it collected Rs 3.50 crore. Its collection on Saturday stood at Rs 2.25 crore, while on Friday, it earned Rs 1.15 crore. On its opening day, the film had earned Rs 42 lakh. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 7.32 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, the film Daadi Ki Shaadi was released in theaters on Friday. Its collection on the first day was lackluster; however, it performed well over the weekend. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 1.70 crore. On its second day, its earnings amounted to Rs 1.15 crore. On the opening day, its collection stood at Rs 60 lakh. Its total collection has now reached Rs 3.45 crore.

Earnings of Raja Shivaji

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the film Raja Shivaji was released on May 1. Its collections witnessed a surge over the weekend. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 6.80 crore. On Saturday, it earned Rs 5.60 crore, while on Friday, its earnings stood at Rs 3.20 crore. Its total collection has now reached Rs 68.25 crore. The film features Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Vidya Balan.

Ek Din collection

Starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, the film Ek Din collected a mere Rs 10 lakh on Sunday. On Saturday, it had collected Rs 9 lakh. The film's earnings have remained low right from the start, and it is now virtually out of the box office race. Over a period of 10 days, its total collection stands at Rs 4.24 crore.

Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2

Earnings for the Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan film Bhooth Bangla witnessed another surge over the weekend. On Sunday, it collected Rs 4.10 crore. On Saturday, it had collected Rs 3 crore. Its total collection has now reached Rs 158.85 crore.

The earnings for the film Dhurandhar 2 also saw an uptick over the weekend. On Sunday, it collected Rs 1.10 crore at the box office. Its total domestic box office collection has now reached Rs 1,143.09 crore.

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