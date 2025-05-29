Box Office Report: How much Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, Mission Impossible 8 earn on Wednesday? These days, Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is the film that is making headlines at the box office. Know how the rest of the films are doing at the ticket counter.

New Delhi:

A plethora of films from all corners of the world are running in theatres these days. There is a lot of entertainment available in cinemas these days. There are many options available for theatre-going fans. From action and historical drama to romantic comedy genre films, theatres are running a variety of films. Let's know how these films are doing at the box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is a family entertainer. However, despite not performing as expected, the film is slowly moving ahead at the box office. There was a jump in the film's earnings on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, the film's earnings have fallen once again. On its sixth day, the film has done a business of 3.25 crores. Whereas on Tuesday this earning was 4.75 crores. At the same time, the total earnings of the film in six days have gone up to Rs 40.50 crore.

Kesari Veer

An attempt has been made to tell a historical story through 'Kesari Veer'. However, the film is not living up to the expectations at all. The film, which started with 25 lakhs, could not touch the crore mark even in a single day. On Wednesday, even on the sixth day, the film's earnings remained at 16 lakh rupees. The film has so far been able to do a total business of only 1.39 crores.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is still earning crores even after spending 12 days. The film earned 2.15 crores on Wednesday as well. Earlier, the film's collection on Tuesday was 2.5 crores. In this way, Tom Cruise's film has so far done a total business of 79.50 crores.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2', which has almost completed a month at the box office, is still attracting the audience. On Wednesday, the film earned 62 lakh rupees, while on Tuesday, the film did a business of 85 lakh rupees. 'Raid 2', which was released on May 1, has so far collected a total of 164.32 crores.

