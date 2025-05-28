Missed Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s Hit 3 in theatres? Here’s where you can watch it on OTT If you missed watching Suriya's starrer Retro and Nani's starrer HIT 3 on big screens, there's no need to worry, as these films are all set to be released on OTT this week. Find out their OTT release dates here.

New Delhi:

Cinemagoers witnessed a box office clash between National Award-winning actor Suriya's Retro and Nani's HIT 3 on the occasion of Labour Day, May 1, 2025. Those who couldn't get the chance to watch these films on big screens will be able to watch them on the digital screens this week. Read on to know when and where you can watch Retro and HIT 3 on OTT.

Suriya's Retro OTT release date

The romantic drama film 'Retro' is directed and written by Karthik Subbaraj. It features Jai Bhim actor Suriya, Pooja Hegde and Jayaram in the lead roles. The film is produced by Suriya, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Jyothika. The Tamil language film can be watched on the OTT platform Netflix from May 30, 2025. It must be noted that the film will be available in five languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Nani's starrer HIT 3 OTT release date

The action crime thriller 'HIT 3' is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It features Nani, Karthi and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released on the OTT giant Netflix on May 29, 2025. Viewers can watch this film in five languages, which include Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Worldwide box office collection: Retro vs HIT 3

The total worldwide box office collection of Suriya and Pooja Hegde's starrer Retro stood at Rs 96.97 crore. Whereas the third instalment of the popular Indian-Telugu franchise 'HIT', titled 'HIT 3,' starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty, managed to earn Rs 117.25 crore worldwide, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Work front

On the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Venky Atluri's directorial 'Suriya 46', alongside Mamitha Baiju and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead roles. On the other hand, the Telugu actor Nani will be next seen in 'The Paradise' along with Sonali Kulkarni in a pivotal role.

Also Read: Thudarum OTT release date: Here's where to watch Mohanlal's starrer online