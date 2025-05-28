Thudarum OTT release date: Here's where to watch Mohanlal's starrer online South superstar Mohanlal's starrer 'Thudarum' is all set to hit the digital screens this week. Read further to know when and where you can watch it online.

Malayalam actors Mohanlal and Binu Pappu's starrer 'Thudarum' is all set for its digital debut this week. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the drama film hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. It is produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media.

The film was well-received by the audience upon its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 59.75 crore at the box office in the first week. Meanwhile, the worldwide total box office collection of this Malayalam language film stood at Rs 233.5 crore.

Thudarum OTT release date

Those who couldn't get the chance to watch this film in theatres will be able to watch it on digital screens. The movie will be made available on virtual screens on May 30, 2025. It is significant to note that the film can be watched in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Where to watch Thudarum online?

This film will be made available to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar. It is worth noting that critics have given this film 8 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Taking to the official X handle, JioHotstar announced the OTT release date of 'Thudarum'. The caption of the post reads, "Thudarum will be streaming from 30 May only on JioHotstar."

Besides Mohanlal, the film also features Binu Pappu, Bharathiraja, Arjun Ashokan, Farhaan Faasil, Shobana, Krishna Prabha, Maniyanpilla Raju and Abin Bino in the lead roles. Talking about the work front, Mohanlal will be next seen in Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial 'Kannapa', which is slated to release on June 27, 2025. The film features Mohanlal, Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Brahmanandam, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mukesh Rishi in the lead roles.

