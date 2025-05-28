Zamaana Lage song from Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino' out | WATCH The first song of Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino' titled 'Zamaana Lage' has been released on Wednesday. The video has garnered over three lakh views and thousands of comments ever since it was uploaded on YouTube.

The makers of the romantic drama film 'Metro In Dino' released the first song titled 'Zamaana Lage' from the movie on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and written by Samrat Chakraborty and Anurag Basu. It features Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Rohit Roy, Rahul Bose and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

The song 'Zamaane Lage' is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The lyrics of this song are penned by Qaisar Ul Jafri, and the music is given by Pritam. This Bollywood movie will hit the silver screens on July 4, 2025.

Zamaana Lage song is out

The video shows a glimpse of the storylines of four couples, all centred around love and set against the backdrop of Mumbai. One arc follows the characters played by Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor, with a moment where he sees her off at a metro station. Social media users were quick to react to this and filled the comment section with heartfelt comments, with some praising the duo Arijit Singh and Pritam. One YouTube user wrote, "Pritam da & Arijit da the duo is back to serve!!!" Another user commented, "It's called the prime musical duo of Bollywood Pritam and Arijit." The video, which was uploaded by the official YouTube account of T-Series, has garnered over three lakh views and thousands of comments ever since it was uploaded.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the song on her Instagram profile and wrote, "The soundtrack to your past — and your present. This season, it’s Zamaana Lage, Song out now! Metro...इन दिनों | 4th July release."

Fans have expressed their excitement regarding the release of this film in the comment section. Once user wrote, "Can't wait!!", another commented, "An absolute pleasure to hear the song the music so soothing and brings peace the cast looks amazing surely going to be a blockbuster movie."

