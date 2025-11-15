Box Office [November 14, 2025]: De De Pyaar De 2 beats Kaantha and Haq Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 and the South Indian film Kaantha were released on Friday. Besides Haq, several old releases are already in theaters. Find out the box office collections of the new releases and other films on Friday.

New Delhi:

Ajay Devgn's romantic-comedy film De De Pyaar De 2 generated considerable hype before its release. This was evident in the film's opening day collections. Ajay's sequel had a good opening day at box office.

Dulquer Salmaan's South Indian film Kaantha also released on Friday. Find out how much De De Pyaar De 2 and Kantha earned on their first day. Also, how are the other films doing at the box office?

Opening day collection of De De Pyaar De 2

According to Sacnilk, the Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet starrer De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 8.50 crore on its first day. Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Meezan Jaffrey and R Madhavan, who plays the father of Rakul Preet's character.

How much did Kaantha earn on its first day?

South actor Dulquer Salmaan's film Kaantha also earned a decent opening day. It grossed Rs 4 crore. The film is set in the 1950s. An obsessive filmmaker, Ayya, prepares to make his son (Dulquer Salmaan) a hero from childhood. However, this creates a rift and conflict between the father and son. The film reveals many layers of passion for cinema and the father-son relationship.

Haq earnings limited to millions

Yami Gautam's film Haq was released in theaters eight days ago. However, its collections have dwindled to a mere few lakhs within eight days. The film earned Rs 65 lakhs on its eighth day. Its total collection so far is Rs 14.65 crore. The film has yet to recover its budget.

The Girlfriend also saw a decline in collections

Rashmika Mandanna's film The Girlfriend has been in theaters for eight days. It also managed to collect Rs 9.3 million on its eighth day. The film's total collection is Rs 12.23 crore. The film is a love story, but it portrays a completely different aspect of it.

