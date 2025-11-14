Box Office [November 13, 2025]: Haq remains steady at Rs 14 crore, The Girlfriend holds its own We bring to you, a round-up of box office collections for Haq, Jatadhara, The Girlfriend, Thamma, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Check it out here.

New Delhi:

While it's the onset of weekend for many of you, the box office week begins today - Friday. In the past week, new films were added to cinema halls, however, previous films such as Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have been minting money.

The box office scenes are expected to change starting this week, with Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 release. In similar lines, let's see how the Thursday box office report card looks like.

How much did Haq earn?

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq continues to hold steady at the box office as it completed a week in theatres. After opening at Rs 1.75 crore, the film maintained a consistent footfall, earning Rs 1.10 crore on Day 7. This brings the film's total tally to Rs 14 crore.

Jatadhara box office Day 7

Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu's Jatadhara is going slow at the box office. On Thursday, the film collected Rs 0.40 crore. The total amount now stands at Rs 5.54 crore.

The Girlfriend box office collection

Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend added a strong Rs 1.10 crore to its collection, despite several releases at the box office. The film has earned Rs 11.25 crore to date.

Thamma slows down

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma continues to work at the box office. With a latest addition of Rs 0.35 crore, the film now stands at a towering Rs 133 crore total.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat inching towards Rs 100 crore

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat posted Rs 0.6 crore in its recent collection update, taking its overall total to an impressive Rs 76.8 crore. The film is steadily inching towards Rs 100 crore in India.

