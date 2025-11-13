Box Office [November 12, 2025]: How much did Haq, The Girlfriend and Jatadhara earn? The Wednesday box office saw mixed performances across films. The Girlfriend led the day with Rs 1.25 crore, while Thamma continued its steady run.

New Delhi:

It's been an interesting week at the Indian box office. An array of films released in the past week, and new ones took over cinema halls. While Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq is enjoying its first-week run, previous films such as Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continued to generate numbers.

With emotional dramas and underdog stories taking over the box office this week, let's find out how the Wednesday box office report card looked.

Haq

Haq earned Rs 1.15 crore, taking its total tally to Rs 12.90 crore. The courtroom drama continues to show fair hold in select urban centres.

Jatadhara

Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu's film minted Rs 0.60 crore, pushing its total to Rs 5.14 crore. Despite strong word-of-mouth and good reviews, the film’s growth remains limited.

The Girlfriend

Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, the film maintained a steady momentum with Rs 1.25 crore, bringing its total to Rs 10.10 crore. The romantic drama has seen a strong youth turnout and continues to perform well in multiplexes.

The Taj Story

Paresh Rawal's film added Rs 0.45 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 16.82 crore. The period drama’s collections remain slow but consistent, especially in North Indian territories.

Thamma

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma continues to mint money. The supernatural thriller film saga brought in Rs 0.45 crore, taking its staggering total to Rs 132.60 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned Rs 0.60 crore, taking its total to Rs 76.80 crore.

The box office numbers for the above films are expected to change from Friday, November 14, with Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2's release.

