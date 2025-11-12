Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar complete 13 years: Remembering the mega box office clash controversy As Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar completed thirteen years on November 13, 2025. Let's revisit their 2012 clash over screen allocations.

It has been observed that big production houses often try to book festive release dates to gain maximum benefit. In 2012, a battle for screens emerged between Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, backed by Yash Raj Films and Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar.

As Shah Rukh Khan's film and Ajay Devgn's film completed thirteen years on November 13, 2025, let's revisit Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar's 2012 controversy.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn insisted that he was only seeking a "fair fight" after filing a legal notice with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over alleged favouritism in screen distribution. Ajay Devgn Films (ADF) lodged a complaint alleging that YRF, headed by the legendary filmmaker, used its dominant position to secure more single-screen theatres for JTHJ, leaving fewer options for Son of Sardaar. Devgn pointed out that the notice was filed before Yash Chopra's death on October 21 and that he anticipated being seen as the "villain" for taking the legal route.

The Singham Again actor told news agency PTI, "I had filed the complaint much before the demise of Yash Chopra. When this happened I was like people are going to target me and nobody is going to understand my point of view... I was a villain on both sides. I couldn't withdraw it (notice) from the Competition Commission... It is not a normal court."

Devgn also expressed his respect for the late filmmaker, saying, "I respected Yashji as much anybody else does. We have grown up watching his films."

He claimed that YRF had 'arm-twisted' exhibitors to dedicate more screens to JTHJ, which was scheduled to release alongside his film on November 13. He maintained that he was only fighting for fairness.

"I am fighting for my right. I am not asking anyone to stop the release of a film, I am not asking for compensation; I am asking them to be fair," he said.

He further clarified that he holds no grudges and hopes the matter will eventually be resolved peacefully, saying, "I have put forward my grievances. I don't have issues with anyone. Tomorrow if this thing gets solved we will be like one big family.. I will not keep any grudges against anyone."

When Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Son of Sardar controversy

On the other hand, superstar Shah Rukh Khan described the ongoing controversy over the number of screens allotted for Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar as "silly and strange". He highlighted that the industry operates in a free market and is not "monopolistic".

Pathaan actor told PTI, "Instead of being disheartened, it is silly, it is not just right. I don't know how it gets resolved. Is someone going to tell me not to release my film on Friday."

Despite the controversy, he remained optimistic about both films. "The film is coming out, let's pray for each other's film. I think both the movies will do well," he added.

