Box Office Collection [February 8, 2026]: Know Vadh 2, Mardaani 3 and Border 2's Sunday earnings Border 2 leads the Sunday's box office while Vadh 2 and Mardaani 3 competing at theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Take a look at the detailed box office report here.

New Delhi:

Several films from Bollywood are competing at the box office nowadays. On Sunday, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's Vadh 2 earned the same amount as the previous day. Whereas Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 and Sunny Deol's Border 2 witnessed growth over the weekend.

Take a look at the box office collections of Vadh 2, Mardaani 3 and Border 2 on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Vadh 2 box office collection Day 2

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's film Vadh 2 failed to attract audiences to theatres, as it earned only in lakhs on its opening day. On Day 1, Vadh 2 collected Rs 0.5 crore, followed by Rs 1 crore on Day 2. The film continued to earn the same amount on Day 3, collecting Rs 1 crore. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 2.50 crore.

Mardaani 3 box office report on Day 10

Rani Mukerji's crime thriller Mardaani 3 saw an rise in its earnings on its second Sunday, February 8, 2026. The film which collected Rs 3.5 crore on the previous day, managed to earn Rs 4 crore on its Day 10, taking its total collection to Rs 35.65 crore.

Border 2 box office collection Day 17

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 witnessed growth in its Sunday's collection. The war drama film earned 6.90 crore on its Day 17, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Anurag Singh's directorial has collected Rs 309.4 crore so far in India.

Talking about its worldwide collections, Border 2 has earned Rs 414.2 crore, with overseas collections standing at Rs 53 crore.

