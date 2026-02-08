Box Office [February 7]: How much Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Mardaani 3 and Border 2 earned on Saturday New releases like Vadh 2 and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! had slow earnings on Saturday, while Mardaani 3 crossed Rs 30 crore and Border 2 entered the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office. Take a look at the detailed box office report here.

New Delhi:

The Saturday box office saw mixed results as new releases such as Vadh 2, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, and the film adaptation of the hit TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain hit theatres. However, these newly released films had a modest start and failed to meet expectations. Meanwhile, big-banner films like Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 and Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continued to draw audiences to cinemas.

Mardaani 3 crossed the Rs 30 crore mark, while Border 2 entered the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office. Here's a detailed box office report for these films.

Vadh 2 box office collection day 2

The second instalment of the 2022 crime thriller Vadh, Vadh 2, starring Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, and Amitt K Singh, hit theatres on February 6, 2026. The film earned Rs 0.5 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 0.71 crore on its second day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 0.01 crore on Sunday, based on early estimates at the time of writing. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 1.22 crore.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film follows the story of the bond between a prison guard and an inmate.

Also Read: Vadh 2 Movie Review: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra impress; film struggles to match them

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run box office report

After the success of TV show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the makers decided to present the show's storyline on the big screens. Directed by Shashank Bali, the film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run was released this week but failed to attract audience. On its opening day, the film earned Rs 0.2 crore and earned Rs 0.35 crore on its second day. So far, the film's net India collection stands at Rs 0.55 crore.

It features Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, Ravi Kishan, Aashif Sheikh in the lead roles.

Mardaani 3 box office collection

Rani Mukerji's crime thriller Mardaani 3 crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India within nine days of its release. The movie earned Rs 2.75 crore on its ninth day (second Saturday), bringing its total collection to Rs 30.90 crore. It had an overall 20.49% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Besides Rani, the film stars Mallika Prasad and Janki Bodiwala in key roles.

Border 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 has been dominating the Indian box office. The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India within 16 days of its theatrical release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie saw an increase in collections on its third Saturday, earning Rs 4.25 crore. Its total net collection in India now stands at Rs 301.50 crore.

Also Read: Box Office report February 6, 2026: Vadh 2 opening day numbers; Mardaani 3 and Border 2 collections