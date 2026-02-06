Box Office report February 6, 2026: Vadh 2 opening day numbers; Mardaani 3 and Border 2 collections Box office collections on February 6, 2026, showed a slow opening for Vadh 2. Mardaani 3 and Border 2 continued their theatrical run. Take a look at the advanced collection of all three films.

New Delhi:

The box office picture on February 6, 2026, showed mixed trends across releases. Vadh 2 witnessed a slow Day 1 for the new entrant and steady movement for the films already in theatres. As Friday, February 6 progresses, it is observed that the audiences stepped out selectively in theatres. Among the three films in focus, Vadh 2, led by Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, opened quietly. Mardaani 3, headlined by Rani Mukerji, and Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continued their theatrical run with varying momentum. Take a look at the advanced box office report for all the three films.

Vadh 2 advanced box office collection Day 1

Vadh 2 collected Rs 0.21 crore on its opening day at the India box office, as per early estimates. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 5.60 percent on Friday, February 6, 2026. With limited footfall across shows, the Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta film began on a slow note. The confirmed numbers will be updated by 11 am on February 7.

How much did Mardaani 3 earn on Friday?

Mardaani 3, led by Rani Mukerji, has completed eight days at the box office. The film opened with Rs 4 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday. Collections dipped during the weekdays, with Rs 2.25 crore on Monday, Rs 2.6 crore on Tuesday, Rs 2.1 crore on Wednesday and Rs 1.85 crore on Thursday. The film added Rs 0.58 crore on its second Friday, as per advanced collections, taking its India net collection to Rs 26.88 crore. The confirmed numbers will be tallied and updated on February 7 by 11 am.

Border 2 Day 15 box office performance

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues to be the strongest performer among the three. The film earned Rs 30 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. After a strong first weekend, collections dropped through the week, with Rs 59 crore on Monday, Rs 20 crore on Tuesday, Rs 13 crore on Wednesday and Rs 11.25 crore on Thursday. The first week closed at Rs 224.25 crore. In its second week, the film added Rs 10.75 crore on Friday, Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 22.5 crore on Sunday, Rs 5.75 crore on Monday, Rs 5.75 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.15 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.5 crore on Thursday. On Day 15, the film collected Rs 1.16 crore as per early estimates, taking the India net collection of Border 2 to Rs 295.56 crore. The confirmed numbers will be tallied and updated on February 7 by 11 am.

Also read: Vadh 2 Movie Review: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra impress; film struggles to match them