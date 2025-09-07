Box office collection [September 6, 2025]: The Conjuring: Last Rites, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, Madharaasi Several films have been released at the box office this Friday. From Bollywood to Hollywood and South, let's have a look at the collection of these films on the second day.

The first Friday of September was very special for the box office. On this day, not only were several big films from Bollywood, South and Hollywood released simultaneously, but they also took advantage of the first weekend.

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4', Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' and the new part of Hollywood's horror series 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' landed among the audience on September 5. At the same time, Tamil from 'Madharaasi' and the already running 'Param Sundari' also maintained their place. Let's have a look at their box office collection on Saturday.

Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff is known for his action-packed films and 'Baaghi 4' is just another addition to it. This time, he is accompanied by actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. The film had a strong opening of Rs 12 crores on the first day, but on the second day, the earnings dropped to Rs 9 crores. The total figure for two days has been Rs 21 crores.

The Bengal Files

Vivek Agnihotri's films always become the centre of discussion. 'The Bengal Files' was also released amid controversies, but the audience did not show much interest. On the first day, the film earned only Rs 1.75 crores, while on the second day, the earnings increased to Rs 2.25 crores. Overall, the business of two days was Rs 4 crores. This figure is considered weak in terms of box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

The fourth part of Hollywood's famous horror franchise, 'The Conjuring', is making a strong impact on Indian audiences. Based on the last case of Ed and Lorraine Warren, this film earned Rs 17.5 crores on the first day and did the same business of Rs 17.5 crores on the second day. The total figure for the two days reached Rs 35 crores, making it the biggest opener of this week.

Madharaasi

South cinema has always impressed the audience with its strong stories and action. Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, also made a great start at the box office. With earnings of Rs 13 crores on the first day and Rs 11.75 crores on the second day, the film touched a total figure of Rs 25.40 crores. The presence of Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasant and Vidyut Jammwal is further increasing the popularity of the film.

A look at old releases and their box office collections

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film Param Sundari is already making its place in the theatres. After earning Rs 39.75 crores in a week, the film added Rs 1.85 crores on the second Friday and Rs 2 crores on the tenth day. So far, its total collection has become 43.54 crores.

On the other hand, so far, War 2 has collected Rs 236.25 crores and Coolie minted Rs 336.2 crores at the box office. Moreover, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra fared Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and with this, its total collection so far has been Rs 73.85.

