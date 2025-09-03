Box office collection [September 2, 2025]: Lokah, Param Sundari, Coolie, War 2 and Mahavatar Narasimha From Lokah and Param Sundari’s strong start to Coolie, War 2 and Mahavatar Narasimha’s long runs, here’s the latest box office collection update for 2 Sept.

New Delhi:

Five films are currently running in theatres. Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra and Param Sundari are at the top of this list, while Coolie, War 2 and Mahavatar Narasimha are also included on the other side.

These films are seen entertaining the audience as well as minting money at the box office. Tuesday brought good signs for these films and all of them performed well at the box office, so let's have a look at their September 2 collection.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra box office collection

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is ruling the box office. The first female superhero film of the Malayalam film industry has been very well received by the audience since day 1. With a Rs 2 crore earning on day 1, the movie earned Rs 10 crore on the first Sunday, Rs 7.2 crore on the first Monday and on day 6, i.e., the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer earned Rs 7.35 crore at the box office. So far, the movie has earned Rs 38.95 crore in India.

Param Sundari box office collection update

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's film Param Sundari made a good start on the opening day and earned Rs 7.25 crore. After this, it made a tremendous collection of Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday. Talking about Tuesday, the film earned Rs 4.25 crore, while it earned Rs 3.25 crore on Monday.

So far, Param Sundari has earned Rs 34.25 crore in 5 days. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Inayat Verma have also featured in this film.

Coolie box office collection

It has been 20 days since Rajinikanth's film Coolie was released in theatres. According to Sacnilk, this film performed well on Tuesday and earned Rs 1.10 crore. On Monday, it earned Rs 1.1 crore. Talking about the total box office collection of Coolie, it has earned Rs 281.30 crore so far.

War 2 box office collection after 20 days

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 is now seen to be limited to millions. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 65 lakhs. On Monday, the film earned Rs 40 lakhs. So far, War 2 has earned Rs 235.55 crores in 20 days.

Mahavatar Narasimha 40-day box office collection

It has been 40 days since the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, was released in theatres. The film collected around 70 lakhs on Tuesday, while it earned Rs 50 lakhs on Monday. According to Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narasimha has earned Rs 245.15 crores in 40 days.

