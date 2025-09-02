Baaghi 4 release: From Baaghi to Baaghi 3, box office journey of Tiger Shroff’s hit franchise Tiger Shroff returns with Baaghi 4 on 5 September 2025. Before release, here’s a look at the box office collections of Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Baaghi 4. The actor who was seen last in Ganpath, is looking for a return on the big screens, which would also be declared a success at the box office, as his previous releases Singham Again, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Heropanti 2 were also disappointing.

Now, the actor must be having a lot of hope from a franchise that has always worked for Tiger.

Moreover, the fourth instalment that will be released on September 5, 2025, has a lot on its shoulders as Tiger's box office report and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's debut are dependent on it. But before the release of Baaghi 4, let's have a look at the box office collection of the previous film in this franchise.

Baaghi (2016) budget and box office collection

The first instalment of the Baaghi franchise, which was released in 2016, was made with a budget of Rs 37 crore. Making a huge profit, the film had a worldwide collection gross of Rs 125.90 crore. According to Sacnilk, Baaghi's India gross collection was Rs 102.74 crore. It features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, with Sudheer Babu playing the villain.

Baaghi 2 (2018) budget and box office collection

Baaghi 2 was released in 2018 and was made with a budget of Rs 75 crores. The film was declared a blockbuster at the box office as it collected Rs 257 worldwide, with Rs 165.5 crore being the India net collection. Disha Patani played the female lead in the film, with Prateik Babbar playing the main villain.

Baaghi 3 (2020) budget and box office collection

Baaghi 3 was released in 2020 and was declared a hit. Made with a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film earned Rs 137 crore worldwide after two weeks. Other than Shraddha Kapoor, the movie features Ankita Lokhande and Ritesh Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Jaideep Ahlawat played the antagonist in the film.

Baaghi 4 release date, cast and crew

Now, Baaghi 4 will release on September 5, 2025, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in lead roles, other than Tiger Shroff. The film is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

