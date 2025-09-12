Box Office collection [September 11, 2025]: Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, Lokah: Chapter 1, and more Several films from different genres are currently running in theatres. Some films are seeing steady collections; however, films like 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' and 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' have been performing well since their release. Read the detailed box office report here.

A variety of films, including big-budget to small-scale dramas, are currently running in theatres. Each movie is trying to attract audiences in the theatres.

Some films are seeing steady collections; however, films like 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' and 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' have been performing well since their release. Let's take a look at the detailed box office report here.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra box office collection

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero action film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra', which hit the screens on August 28, 2025, has already entered the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office within 15 days of its release. The film collected Rs 3.85 crore on its second Thursday, according to Sacnilk.

The Malayalam language film has been receiving praise from the audience and critics due to its unique storyline and actors' performances.

Baaghi 4's box office collection on Thursday

The latest instalment in the Tiger Shroff action franchise 'Baaghi' titled 'Baaghi 4', which had a good start on its opening day, couldn't attract the audience to the theatres in its first week. The movie has collected Rs 2.15 crore on its first Thursday, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 44.55 crore at the Indian box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ box office report

The horror film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' collected Rs 3 crore on its first Thursday at the Indian box office. The Hollywood film had a strong start on its opening day as it collected Rs 17.5 crore on its first Friday. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film features Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, and Mia Tomlinson in the lead roles.

Madharaasi box office collection

The Tamil-language film 'Madharaasi,' which was released on September 5, 2025, has been making headlines because of its plot and performances. It holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.5. Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film collected Rs 2 crore on its first Thursday. The total box office collection of this action thriller stands at Rs 49 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Bengal Files box office collection

Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files' has been struggling at the box office ever since it hit the screens. The film collected Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and witnessed a growth on the weekend by collecting more than Rs 2 crore. However, on Day 7, the movie collected Rs 1 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 11.25 crore in India.

