Box office collection [November 7, 2025]: Yami Gautam's Haq beats Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara on day 1 Several films like Haq, Jatadhara, Predator Badlands, and The Girlfriend are among the other films being screened in theatres right now along with old releases.

New Delhi:

Friday was a special day for audiences, as several films were released in theaters on this day. Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's Haq didn't make a significant opening day collection despite being better than the films running in theatres right now, while Jatadhara was limited to a lakhs.

On the other hand, Predator Badlands seemed to outperform all the films. Furthermore, old releases like Baahubali The Epic, The Taj Story, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned millions. Find out how the films performed on Friday.

Haq

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq released in theaters on Friday. The film opened at the box office with Rs 1.65 crore on opening day. It will be interesting to see how this film fares over the weekend. The film is a legal drama based on the Shah Bano Supreme Court case. Directed by Suparn S Varma, it is produced by Junglee Pictures.

Jatadhara

South actor Sudheer Babu and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha's film Jatadhara also released in theaters. The film is receiving a mixed response. It opened in the millions on its first day of release, grossing Rs 9.5 lakhs at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Jaiswal, the film stars Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajiv Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar alongside Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha.

Predator Badlands

The Hollywood science-fiction horror film Predator Badlands also released in theaters on November 7. It grossed Rs 2.25 crore on its opening day. Dimitrius Schuster-Kolomatangi and Elle Fanning deliver stellar performances in the film. The film is receiving mixed reviews from audiences.

The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty, earned Rs 1.30 crore at the box office on opening day. The film is expected to gain momentum over the weekend. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty, along with Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Kaushik Mehta, and Rao Ramesh. It is directed and written by Rahul Ravindran.

Baahubali: The Epic

South actor Prabhas's film Baahubali The Epic earned Rs 2.8 lakh last Friday, while it earned Rs 4.1 lakh Thursday. Baahubali: The Epic has so far earned a total of Rs 30.79 crore at the box office. It's a fusion of the two previous installments of Baahubali.

The Taj Story

Paresh Rawal-starrer The Taj Story opened at the box office with Rs 1 crore. The film earned Rs 9 lakh on Friday and Rs 9 lakh on Thursday. The Taj Story has so far earned a total of Rs 11.90 crore. Reports indicate the film's budget is Rs 25-30 crore.

Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film Thama earned Rs 8 million on Friday and Rs 1.15 million on Thursday. Thama has so far earned a total of Rs 127.90 crore in 18 days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened at the box office with Rs 9 crore. The film earned Rs 7.2 lakh on Friday and Rs 1.25 million on Thursday. The film has so far earned a total of Rs 72.17 crore.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks the internet with new picture with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru