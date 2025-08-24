Box office collection [23 August 2025]: Coolie stays ahead of War 2; Mahavatar Narsimha races past Rs 286 cr Coolie vs War 2 box office clash heats up. Rajinikanth leads with Rs 245 cr, War 2 slows at Rs 214 cr, while Mahavatar Narsimha shocks with Rs 286 cr worldwide.

New Delhi:

Big clashes and surprise hits, the box office in August has been an interesting ride! On Saturday, August 2025, Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR’s 'War 2' continued their face-off. Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma’s 'Mahavatar Narsimha' and J. P. Thuminad's 'Su From So' charted their own success stories.

Even as Bollywood blockbusters struggle to hold ground, regional cinema and innovative storytelling are drawing crowds. The weekend has brought fresh numbers, showing which films are racing ahead and which are slowing down at the ticket window.

Coolie box office collection day 10 and worldwide update

The Rajinikanth film has remained ahead of 'War 2' since day one of its release at the box office. The Tamil megastar has a huge fan base, and their love for him has been seen at the ticket counter.

According to Sacnilk, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 245.50 crore. It earned around Rs 10 crore on its second Saturday, and it is showing no sign of slowing down. Check out Coolie review.

War 2 box office collection worldwide and day 10 numbers

Even with the support of a large production house and being a part of an enormous spy world, the movie could not engage the audience. 'War 2' collected around Rs 6.25 crore on its Day 10. The film has minted Rs 214.50 crore. Don't forget to check out 'War 2' review.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection update

'Mahavatar Narsimha' has stunned everyone with its fantastic run. In the last week, despite 'War 2' and 'Coolie' arriving in theatres, it didn’t show signs of fatigue.

The Indian animated juggernaut was released with minimal expectations, but all thanks to extraordinary word-of-mouth, it raked in fantastic numbers week after week. As per the latest update, it earned a staggering Rs 225.4 crore net at the Indian box office in 30 days. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 286.7 crore gross.