Box Office Report [April 7, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2 or Project Hail Mary, which film made more money on Tuesday?

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge saw a dip in its collections during its third week in India. The movie, which was earning over Rs 20 crore in week three, collected Rs 10 crore on its third Monday, April 6, 2026. Despite this, the Bollywood film continues to give tough competition to other releases, including the Hollywood film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller.

Here's a look at which film, Dhurandhar 2 or Project Hail Mary, raked in higher earnings on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Day 20 collection

On its 20th day, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 10.10 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie recorded the highest occupancy of 19% in both its Kannada and Telugu versions, followed by 16% in Tamil, 14% in Hindi, and 13% in Malayalam. With this, the film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 1,033.37 crore.

It is noteworthy that Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 has become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India. The film features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and Danish Pandor in key roles.

Project Hail Mary Day 13 box office collection

The Hollywood film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller, released on March 26, 2026, and opened with slow box office collections, earning Rs 2.25 crore on its first day. The film made Rs 2.90 crore on Day 2 and saw growth on Day 3 with Rs 4.60 crore, followed by Rs 4.75 crore on Day 4. However, on Day 13, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's film earned Rs 1.85 crore, bringing its total collection in India to Rs 41.40 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read: Dhurandhar day 19 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's sequel sees a huge drop on 3rd week