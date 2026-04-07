Dhurandhar day 19 box office collection: Ranveer Singh's sequel sees a huge drop on 3rd week

New Delhi:

The Aditya Dhar-directed, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a drop in collections on its third Monday. This is a common occurrence following a weekend, as most films typically see a dip in earnings. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 10.00 crore on its 19th day. In contrast, the film had earned Rs 28.75 crore on Sunday. Meanwhile, the film's total cumulative collection has now reached Rs 1,023.82 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 moves closer to Pushpa 2

To date, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a worldwide collection of Rs 1,605.43 crore. It has already surpassed the worldwide earnings of numerous other films. Its sights are now set on overtaking the worldwide collection of the South Indian film Pushpa 2. For the unversed, Allu Arjun's film had earned a total of Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide; Dhurandhar 2 still has some distance to cover to reach that milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 isn’t just making waves at the box office; it has also become a hot topic of discussion across social media platforms. Conversations surrounding the film's characters are trending, and memes based on the movie are being widely circulated. Meanwhile, the film is also embroiled in controversy, with many people labeling it as propaganda.

How far is Dhurandhar 2 from Dangal?

For the unversed, Aamir Khan's Dangal collected Rs 387.38 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, the overseas collection was Rs 1535.3 crore. Hence, the movie has a worldwide collection of Rs 2070.3 crore. Hence, now Dhurandhar 2 is eying the Rs 2000 crore mark. As of day 19, the film has earned Rs 1,605.43 crore globally. Now is remains to see how much the spy thriller will earn in its third week.

Project Hail Mary remains firm

Indian audiences are currently watching the Hollywood film Project Hail Mary as well. On Monday, the film earned Rs 1.13 crore at the Indian box office. The film's total collection to date has now reached Rs 39.03 crore. While this Hollywood film is unable to compete with Dhurandhar 2 at the Indian box office, it has performed well globally.

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