Box Office [April 6, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2 becomes third Indian film to go past Rs 1000 crore mark | See list

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar 2 has garnered a net collection Ts ₹1,013.77 crore in the domestic market, making it the first Bollywood film to surpass the Rs 1,000 crore milestone within just 18 days. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film's worldwide gross collection has now exceeded Rs 1,600 crore.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 has also become the third Indian film, and the fastest Hindi film, to join the Rs 1,000 crore net club, while also earning over $25 million in North America.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 18 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's film earned Rs 28.75 crore on its 18th day, Sunday. This collection helped the film break a major record regarding net earnings in the domestic market. Within just 18 days, the film has accumulated a total net collection of approximately Rs 1,013.77 crore in the domestic market. Consequently, it has become the first Bollywood film in the history of Indian cinema to cross the Rs 1,000 crore net collection milestone within the domestic circuit.

Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross collection

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs 1,600 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. The film has effortlessly surpassed the Rs 1,500 crore milestone. Now, the big question remains: will the film be able to cross the Rs 2,000 crore mark globally and overtake Aamir Khan's Dangal? Well, only time will tell.

Dhurandhar 2 box office record

Dhurandhar 2 is setting new records every single day. Beyond its phenomenal box office earnings, the film has established several records in other areas as well. For instance, following Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2, it has become the third Indian film, and the first Bollywood film, to join the Rs 1,000 crore net collection club. Furthermore, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the fastest Hindi film to reach this milestone. Additionally, the film broke the record previously held by Baahubali 2 by grossing over $25 million in North America.

About the film

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar, whose meticulous attention to detail has won the hearts of the audience. Ranveer Singh stars in the lead role, delivering a performance that managed to both terrify and move viewers to tears. Additionally, supporting actors such as R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal kept the film engaging right up to the very end. Meanwhile, the audience was captivated by Sanjay Dutt's swagger and Rakesh Bedi's impeccable comic timing. Sara's beauty and melodious voice also served as a delightful treat for the viewers. Thus, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the biggest Bollywood film of 2026, a film that continues to break records to this day.

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