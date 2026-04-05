Paresh Rawal praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar says 'I felt I should have been part of it'

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has praised Ranveer Singh's two-part film series Dhurandhar, admitting he was so impressed that he felt he should have been part of it. Directed by Uri fame director Aditya Dhar, the second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19 and has been dominating the box office both globally and domestically.

In a virtual interview with media agency PTI, Paresh Rawal revealed that he has watched Dhurandhar twice and its second part once. He described Dhurandhar not just as a film, but as a saga.

Paresh Rawal praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

While discussing Dhurandhar, Paresh Rawal expressed how much he wished he could have been a part of the story, saying, "Dhurandhar Part 1 do baar dekhi, Dhurandhar Part 2 ek baar dekhi. Ek hi kirdar ke do pehlu dekhne ko milte hain, toh achha hi hai. Mujhe hona chahiye tha, not because ye Dhurandhar jis tarah ki kahani hai. Ye film nahi hai, ye saga hai. Thodi pehli baar mujhe laga yaar, mujhe iske andar rehna chahiye tha. Zindagi mein pehli baar aisa laga, yaar, main isme hota toh bahut maza aata. (I watched Dhurandhar Part 1 twice and Part 2 once. It's great to see two sides of the same character. I felt I should have been part of it, not just because of the story of Dhurandhar. This isn't just a film; it’s a saga. For the first time, I felt like I should have been inside it. In my life, it’s the first time I felt this way if I were part of it, it would have been so much fun.)

Paresh Rawal's work front

On the work front, Paresh Rawal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie features a star-studded cast inclduing Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The horror comedy film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, with paid previews starting on April 16, 2026, at 9 PM.

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