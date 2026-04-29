Box Office [April 28, 2026]: Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 121 cr; Michael and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 lag on Tuesday

New Delhi:

At present, several films from different genres are running in theatres, including Bhooth Bangla, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and Michael. These films have begun their box office run with mixed reactions. While some are receiving a decent response, others are still trying to gain momentum.

Bhooth Bangla opened strong with Rs 12.25 crore, Michael started slowly with Rs 3.70 crore on its first day, whereas Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 earned in lakhs. The next few days, especially the weekend, will be important in determining how well these films perform. Let's take a look at how the films performed on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 12

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla saw a slight increase in its box office earnings on Day 12. The film, which earned Rs 3.65 crore on its second Monday, witnessed growth by collecting Rs 4.35 crore. However, it had already received a weekend boost on Days 9 and 10 by earning in double digits, which helped its second-week performance.

On Day 12, Priyadarshan's directorial Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 4.35 crore across 9,117 shows, with an occupancy of 15%. The highest Hindi occupancy of 18.77% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 14.46% in the evening and 14.38% in the afternoon shows. The lowest occupancy, at 6%, was recorded in the morning shows.

So far, the film's total net collection in India stands at Rs 121.40 crore, while its worldwide collection has reached Rs 195.25 crore.

Michael box office collection Day 5

The Hollywood biographical drama Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, is inspired by the life of the King of Pop and has been attracting audiences to the big screens despite negative reviews from critics. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film opened at the box office with Rs 3.70 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 5.25 crore on its second day.

The film saw an increase in its collection on Day 3 (Sunday) and earned Rs 5.85 crore. However, it failed to pass the first Monday test, collecting Rs 2.25 crore. Talking about its Day 5 collection, Michael has minted Rs 21.15 crore in India.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection Day 5

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's romantic drama Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 which hit the big screens on April 24, 2026, failed to perform at the box office upon its release. The film earned Rs 25 lakh across 1,199 shows with an 8% occupancy. Within five days of its release, the film's collection stood at Rs 1.43 crore in India. The film is a sequel to the 2020 film Ginny Wedss Sunny, which featured Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. It is written and directed by Prashant Jha.

Also Read: Box office report [April 27, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2, Michael, Bhooth Bangla and others