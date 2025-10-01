Bombay HC refuses to grant relief to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Rs 60 crore cheating case Shilpa and Raj had requested the court to allow them to travel to Phuket (Thailand) for a family vacation between October 2 and 5. However, the High Court refused to put stay on the lookout notice issued by the Mumbai Police's EOW.

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant relief to actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. They had filed a petition seeking a stay on the lookout notice issued by the Mumbai Police's EOW.

Shilpa and Raj had requested the court to allow them to travel to Phuket (Thailand) for a family vacation between October 2 and 5. However, the High Court refused to immediately grant their petition.

The public prosecutor told the court that serious economic crimes have already been registered against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, and two cases are still pending. Therefore, allowing them to travel abroad would not be appropriate. Shilpa and Raj stated that this case is several years old and that Raj Kundra has always cooperated with the investigation. He has also participated in police interrogations upon summons.

The High Court has currently refused to grant any relief. The next hearing in the case will be on October 8.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are under investigation after a lookout notice was issued against them in a Rs 60 crore fraud case on September 5. The Mumbai Police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against the duo in the multi-crore scam.

According to an official cited by news agency PTI, the city police's Economic Offences Wing issued the LOC because of the couple's frequent international travel. The official also added that the Economic Offences Wing is investigating the matter on the basis of the FIR lodged with the Mumbai Police.

For those who don't know, a case was registered against the duo at Juhu police station on August 14, 2025. Mumbai businessman Deepak Kothari accused Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra of cheating the company out of Rs 60.4 crore. According to the complaint, that amount was provided between 2015 and 2023 as a loan and investment, but it was later allegedly utilised for personal needs. This case involves 'Best Deal TV Private Limited', a now-closed company.

